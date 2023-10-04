Government failing Doncaster veterans over promised ID cards, says Labour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Under 2% of Doncaster veterans have received the cards which help them access the services they need, says Labour’s Sally Jameson, who is bidding to replace Dame Rosie Winterton when she retires at the next General Election.

Figures show just 1.69% of former armed forces personnel across the city have received the government ID cards.

Ms Jameson says just 218 of the cards have been distributed to a possible 12,865 veterans across Doncaster.

Sally Jameson will be taking part in an event to support military veterans.

The Government promised to provide every veteran in the UK with a card in 2019, designed to provide speedy access to health, housing and charity services.

But figures from the ONS confirm there are more than 1.8 million veterans in England and Wales, and just 65,700 ID cards have been given out since 2018, meaning only 3.6% veterans have been given a card in five years.

She said: “The fact that only 218 ID cards have been handed out across Doncaster clearly shows the government is letting down ex-service personnel in our area.

“It simply isn’t good enough. The aim of the veterans ID card is to help our society keep its promise to those who serve by providing quick access to services like healthcare and housing. But less than 2% of the cards have been distributed locally.

“Rather than empty promises our veterans need action. That’s why Labour has launched its Veterans’ Voice campaign to hear directly from former personnel and their families and put their lived experiences at the heart of our future policy offer.”

Veterans’ Voice is Labour’s nationwide listening campaign to link up with veterans and their families and shape the party’s plans for the next general election.

Shadow Secretary of State for Defence, the Rt Hon John Healey MP and the Rt Hon Dame Rosie Winterton DBE MP will join Ms Jameson and Coun Aimee Dickson at a listening event to hear from veterans and their families, veteran organisations, and the local community to hear about what support the veteran community needs from the next Labour Government. It will take place on Saturday 21 October from 10am onwards at Armthorpe Community Library.

Anyone interested in attending the event can find out more by emailing [email protected]