GMB Union: Prime Minister must follow through and save Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The union is a generalised group with several members employed at the airport, who now face losing their jobs.

Sarah Barnes, GMB organiser, said: “GMB welcomes Liz Truss’ pledge to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“We are happy to meet with the Prime Minister to discuss how she can save our members’ jobs.

Sarah Barnes, GMB organiser

“Despite claims made on social media, the blame for this senseless closure is with Peel Group – and the PM has the power to stop this.

“She must keep her word.”

Union spokespeople previously called the closure “a result of narrow minded failings of fat cat business owners”.

There are currently over 800 staff at the airport who face losing their jobs.

If the closure goes ahead, operations will begin winding down from 31 October.