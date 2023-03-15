Glamour model dubbed 'England's sexiest fan' set for Doncaster birthday bash

Presenter and Insta star Grace Teal came under fire from trolls during last winter’s tournament in Qatar after her sexy soccer selfies cheering on the Three Lions saw her receive hundreds of abusive messages for the way she dressed.

This Friday will see Grace and her pals celebrating her 36th birthday – kicking off the party at Doncaster’s Rock a Hula Tiki Bar at 9.30pm where fans of the Instagram star, who has 53,000 fans will be able to meet her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best pal Abigail Rudkin, who has helped organise the bash, said: "We will all partying the night away. We have never had a night out in Doncaster before so will be an experience... a good one I hope.”

Grace Teal has been dubbed England's sexiest fan.

Grace, who comes from Doncaster, made national headlines in December when she posted a picture of herself posing in her kitchen wearing a red bikini with long white football socks.

And she said she was "flattered" to receive the unofficial title of England's sexiest fan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Grace said: "Obviously I am really flattered by it and it is really nice to be called that.

"It gives me a confidence boost, it is an honour – it is harmless fun and banter and I am all for that for the World Cup.

Grace Teal will be celebrating her birthday in Doncaster with her friends.

"The World Cup is a great opportunity to get everyone together and celebrate."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I have a little boy and he is big into it too, I try and go down to the pub and watch the game and support everybody."

However, the mum said she was "deeply hurt" by some hateful comments calling her an "attention seeker" and saying "there’s more plastic in her than the ocean".

Another cruel comment claimed there was "more foundation on her than a building site" and branded her "a mannequin".

While one person even asked: "What’s wrong with her face? Was she in a fire?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "The trolling I’ve been on the end of makes my heart sink.

"It made me feel really upset. I went and stood in front of the mirror and thought: “Do I really look like that?”‘

But brave Grace said that she was taking a stand against online bullies and called for a change in the law to put a stop to incidents of harassment.

She said: "I am quite insecure in a lot of ways, and I am successful in my own rights – people were saying that I am a gold digger, and I am cheap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I honestly think the reason why people do these things is they feel they can do it because they are sat behind their screens.

"If someone came up to you and started harassing you in that kind of way, it would be a criminal offence.

"I think something needs to be put in place where harassment isn’t just physical and not just by someone you know – there needs to be a law in place that covers social media.

"I want to stand up against these comments, take a grip of all this nastiness that is going on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want people to know that they have hurt my feelings, but they haven’t put me down."

Grace has also called for an easier way to report abuse on social media platforms.

"There needs to be something put in where they can identify horrible posts and comments and take them down.

"There needs to be an easier way for people to report abuse online, so you have that reassurance that something is being done about it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beauty had previously stripped down ahead of England's crunch Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine.

Despite saying at the time that it would be her "last ever" saucy shoot, she has changed her mind and cheered on Gareth Southgate's team with a collection of saucy pictures shared with the Daily Star.

The bombshell had previously admitted to having a crush on Manchester City star Jack Grealish during the Euros, revealing that she "always had a thing for a toyboy" and saying Jack would be "a lot of fun".