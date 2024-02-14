Gladiators: Doncaster contender Finley Burkitt ready as TV quarter finals begin

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

22-year-old fitness fanatic Finley Burkitt won the hearts of the audience and TV viewers across the nation in last month’s return of the iconic programme, defying a painful knee injury to clinch victory and propel himself to the last eight of the BBC show.

The quarter-finals start this weekend – and Finley is ready and raring to go.

He said: “I just want to say how truly grateful I am for the amount of support I’ve received - it’s genuinely mind blowing!

Doncaster's Finley Burkitt is gearing up for the Gladiators quarter finals. (Photo: BBC).

"Having people from all over the country and even overseas telling me that I’ve inspired them, or how much they enjoyed the show.

"That’s what it’s all about for me.

"I just want to have a positive effect on people’s lives and will continue to do everything I can I to do so. I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity.

"So again thank you all for the support. It really means the world to me.

"Roll on the quarter finals.”

Who is in the Gladiators’ men’s quarter-finals?

Heat 1 men's winner: Finley Burkitt, 22

Heat 2 men's winner: Jake Spence, 23

Heat 3 men's winner: Finlay Anderson, 34

Heat 4 men's winner: Chung Leung, 33

Heat 5 men's winner: Dev Pankhania, 30

Alongside the heat winners, one second-place contestant who completed the Eliminator fastest will also compete in the quarter-finals. Who they are is yet to be announced.

There will be three quarter-finals with the five men joined in the quarter-finals by the fastest runner up.

It's not clear which of the contestants will face each other yet in this round.

Quarter-final 1: Saturday, 17 February

Quarter-final 2: Saturday, 24 February

Quarter-final 3: Saturday, 2 March

The three male winners of the quarter-finals will progress to the semi-finals, with the fastest runner up.

Semi-final 1: Saturday, 9 March

Semi-final 2: Saturday, 16 March

Then, the winners of semi-final 1 will face the winner of semi-final 2 in the grand final.

Grand final: Saturday, 23 March.