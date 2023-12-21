This giant Father Christmas painting is helping to spread festive cheer in Doncaster – and it was painted by a robot.

City of Doncaster Council revealed how workers from its Street Scene team put a robot grass painter to the test for the festive display on the grass outside Doncaster Minster.

A spokesman said: “We put it to the test to wish us all a Merry Christmas – we think it's looking pretty good too.”