Giant Father Christmas is painted by robot outside Doncaster Minster
This giant Father Christmas painting is helping to spread festive cheer in Doncaster – and it was painted by a robot.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
City of Doncaster Council revealed how workers from its Street Scene team put a robot grass painter to the test for the festive display on the grass outside Doncaster Minster.
A spokesman said: “We put it to the test to wish us all a Merry Christmas – we think it's looking pretty good too.”
The colourful design is also emblazoned with “ho ho ho.”