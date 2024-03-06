Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Balby’s St Catherine’s House and adjacent Woodfield Park is gearing up to host the first Wheels of Wonder parade, with all manner of ‘engineless’ transport encouraged to turn up and take part on one, two or four wheels.

And event organiser Flourish is providing lots of arts and crafts materials so entrants can decorate their transport before taking part in the parade, which will travel from St Catherine’s House to the nearby Walled Garden.

With free admission and parking, the fun day runs 10am-3pm on Friday 29 March 2024, with Woodfield Park accessed off Tickhill Road.

“Think buggies, bikes, wheelbarrows, wheelchairs, skates, scooters, cycles, unicycles – just about anything that can be ridden or pushed safely and slowly is welcome, says Flourish’s Rob Winn.

“There will be lots of prizes up for grabs for various entry categories and a Best in Parade”.

In what’s set to be the biggest Easter fun day ever staged in the historic St Catherines’s House grounds, other attractions include an Easter Trail, arts and crafts, face painting, stalls, bouncy castle, garden games and refreshments.