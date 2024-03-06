Get your wheels ready for Flourish’s big Easter parade in Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
Balby’s St Catherine’s House and adjacent Woodfield Park is gearing up to host the first Wheels of Wonder parade, with all manner of ‘engineless’ transport encouraged to turn up and take part on one, two or four wheels.
And event organiser Flourish is providing lots of arts and crafts materials so entrants can decorate their transport before taking part in the parade, which will travel from St Catherine’s House to the nearby Walled Garden.
With free admission and parking, the fun day runs 10am-3pm on Friday 29 March 2024, with Woodfield Park accessed off Tickhill Road.
“Think buggies, bikes, wheelbarrows, wheelchairs, skates, scooters, cycles, unicycles – just about anything that can be ridden or pushed safely and slowly is welcome, says Flourish’s Rob Winn.
“There will be lots of prizes up for grabs for various entry categories and a Best in Parade”.