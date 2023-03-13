Get Red Nose Day fit with Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust at Lakeside Village

Shoppers are being invited to take part in a special fundraising Zumba class at Lakeside Village on Friday, March 17 at 11am.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager said:“The special Zumba class will be one that people can take part in wearing their regular clothes, there is no need to turn up in gym gear, it’ll just be a fun activity session and we’ll be collecting for the Red Nose Day charity.”

The session will take place outside Sports Direct, led by instruction Ali Murrie, who runs a popular Zumba class at Doncaster Dome.

Ali Murrie gets ready for her Red Nose Day session

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT said: “It will be great to see shoppers getting active and getting involved in the fundraising session.