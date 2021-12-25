Generous Doncaster NHS staff complete their fifth annual Xmas appeal

RDaSH receptionist Tricia Holmes and Dr Graham packing some of the rucksacks.

They have generously donated to the fifth annual Reverse Advent Calendar appeal at Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), filling rucksacks and larger food parcels with food and toys for families in need this Christmas.

The appeal was launched in 2017 by Dr Judith Graham, RDaSH’s Director for Psychological Professionals, who said: “This time of year can be a particularly tough time for many families who are trying to get by with scare resources, so we are all trying to help where we can.

“Knitted hats and gloves have also been distributed to our teams who work with people who don’t have a permanent home as the weather is getting colder.”

