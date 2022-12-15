News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Generous Doncaster folk help cancer patients with Christmas presents

Generous Doncaster folk have paid for early Christmas presents worth nearly £300 for patients of St John’s Hospice.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 11:54am

The money was donated by local customers of Tropic Skincare, which produces naturally derived skin and body products that are vegan, cruelty free and eco-friendly, with each sale also funding education for children.

The packs - which each contain around £20 worth of Tropic Skincare products - will be given to St John’s patients diagnosed with some form of cancer, to support their wellbeing and provide pampering self-care.

Hide Ad

Tropic Ambassador Katie Crisp organised the fundraising amongst customers before visiting St John’s to hand over the packs to Maureen Harwood, from the hospice fundraising team.

Katie, right, handing over the packs to Maureen
Most Popular

Katie said: “I just want to say a huge heartfelt thankyou to everyone that has donated. I am so proud to be a Tropic Ambassador, even more so at this time of year when we have the opportunity to give back and put a smile on people's faces who need it the most.”

DoncasterSt John's HospiceSt John's