Generous Doncaster folk help cancer patients with Christmas presents
Generous Doncaster folk have paid for early Christmas presents worth nearly £300 for patients of St John’s Hospice.
The money was donated by local customers of Tropic Skincare, which produces naturally derived skin and body products that are vegan, cruelty free and eco-friendly, with each sale also funding education for children.
The packs - which each contain around £20 worth of Tropic Skincare products - will be given to St John’s patients diagnosed with some form of cancer, to support their wellbeing and provide pampering self-care.
Tropic Ambassador Katie Crisp organised the fundraising amongst customers before visiting St John’s to hand over the packs to Maureen Harwood, from the hospice fundraising team.
Katie said: “I just want to say a huge heartfelt thankyou to everyone that has donated. I am so proud to be a Tropic Ambassador, even more so at this time of year when we have the opportunity to give back and put a smile on people's faces who need it the most.”