Generous Doncaster folk chip in to help cancer patients
Generous Doncaster folk have chipped in to provide pamper packs worth over £400 for patients of Balby’s St John’s Hospice.
The money was donated by local customers of Tropic Skincare, which produces naturally derived skin and body products that are vegan, cruelty free and eco-friendly, with each sale also funding education for children.
The packs are being given to St John’s patients who have been diagnosed with some form of cancer, to support their wellbeing and provide pampering self-care.
Tropic Ambassadors Pauline Scott, from Worksop, and Jayne Fox, from Wheatley, are pictured visiting St John’s to hand over the packs.
Pauline said: “This is our local contribution to Tropic team’s campaign to fundraise for over 1,000 pamper packs for hospice charities across the UK.”
Hospice fundraiser Lindsey Richards, from Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust, said: “What a wonderful gesture, a big thank you to everyone who has contributed. The packs will be shared amongst our patients.”