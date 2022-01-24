Generous Doncaster folk chip in to help cancer patients

Jayne and Pauline handing over the packs at St John’s

The money was donated by local customers of Tropic Skincare, which produces naturally derived skin and body products that are vegan, cruelty free and eco-friendly, with each sale also funding education for children.

The packs are being given to St John’s patients who have been diagnosed with some form of cancer, to support their wellbeing and provide pampering self-care.

Tropic Ambassadors Pauline Scott, from Worksop, and Jayne Fox, from Wheatley, are pictured visiting St John’s to hand over the packs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pauline said: “This is our local contribution to Tropic team’s campaign to fundraise for over 1,000 pamper packs for hospice charities across the UK.”