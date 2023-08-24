GCSEs 2023: Tears of joy and sadness as Doncaster pupils pick up their results

Tears of joy have been mixed with tears of sadness as pupils across the city go into schools to collect their envelopes.

Pass rates have fallen for a second year running – with 68.2% of all grades marked at grades 4/C and above.

The fall in passes is due to England's plan to bring grades back down, after a spike in top results during the Covid pandemic.

Celebrating their success areArmthorpe Academy students, left to right Oakley Ransome, Ella Frost, Frankie Highes, Lydia Cooley, Ariadna Crivoruc and Josh Oliver.

A spokesman for City of Doncaster Council said: "Congratulations to all young people receiving their GCSE or Level 2 equivalent results today.

“As with other big milestones, result days can be both exciting but also daunting for many, and we wanted to remind all young people that if they are feeling worried or anxious about anything to do with their results or next steps, it’s important to reach out to loved ones or their school.

"They should be incredibly proud of themselves for reaching this point and we wish them all the success with their next steps, whatever they may be.”

“Alternatively they can find much more information about managing their feelings around exams and results by visiting our Your Life Doncaster website HERE.”

Rose Ng celebrates her success at Outwood Academy Danum.

Here’s a round up of some of the successes from schools across Doncaster

ASTREA ACADEMY DEARNE/ASTREA ACADEMY WOODFIELDS

At Astrea Academy Dearne and Astrea Academy Woodfields, students and staff are celebrating after receiving top GCSE grades.

Year 11 students across South Yorkshire sat the exams in May and June, and are getting results today which will help set their course for the future.

Woodfields Isabel Vieira celebrates her exam success with Astrea Woodfield prinicipal David Scales.

This is the second year that exams have taken place as normal, but schools across the country are still dealing with the impact of the pandemic.

A spokesman said: “The dedicated staff at Astrea Academy Dearne and Astrea Academy Woodfields, both part of Astrea Academy Trust, supported their students non-stop to prepare them to take their exams. This included holiday revision and booster sessions and daily revision seminars, excellent lessons, weekly meetings to give support and counselling for those that needed it.”

The following students are celebrating today, thanks to their support:

Isabel Vieira, Woodfields Academy, achieved one grade 9, three grade 8s, and three grade 7s. She will study A-Levels in Spanish, Law and Government and Politics at New College in Doncaster.

Gwyneth Taylor was among students tasting success at Thorne's Trinity Academy.

Callum Prestidge, Woodfields Academy, achieved two grade 8s, three grade 7s, and a grade 6. He will study A-Levels in Maths, Drama, and a BTEC in Games Design at John Leggott College.

Logan Spadone-Geppert, Astrea Academy Dearne, achieved four grade 8s, a grade 7, two grade 6s, and a grade 9 in mathematics with the top score in school. Logan intends on going to Barnsley 6th Form to study A levels.

Matthew Hagland, Astrea Academy Dearne, achieved one grade 9, one grade 8, three grade 7s, two grade 6s and a level 2 distinction. Matthew intends to go on to Barnsley College to study a T level in Business management.

Eddie Child, principal of Astrea Academy Dearne, said: “I am delighted that so many students, through their hard work and that of staff at Astrea Academy Dearne, have achieved such brilliant grades. This provides them with a stepping stone to highly successful futures and opens the door to a world of opportunity. Huge congratulations and very well done.”

David Scales, principal of Astrea Academy Woodfields, said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievements of our scholars here today. They have worked exceptionally hard and are now able to take the next steps that will lead them to university or a real alternative.

"Against a backdrop of falling results nationally, we have doubled the number of scholars with strong passes in English and Maths. We have made significant strides forwards across the board compared to last year. This is a rapidly improving school. I would like to thank all of our parents, scholars and staff members who have worked together to make this a set of results to celebrate.”

Rowena Hackwood, Chief Executive of Astrea Academy Trust, said: “We are always proud of our students, but especially so today. So many of them have achieved outstanding grades and are going on to prestigious post-16 opportunities. Despite challenges, both the students and staff at Astrea Academy Dearne, Astrea Academy Woodfields and Netherwood Academy have worked incredibly hard this year, and we wish them all the best in their next steps.”

OUTWOOD ACADEMY

Students from Outwood Academy Danum are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.

After an extraordinary journey through their secondary education, which saw students dealing with the disruption of the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at the Armthorpe Road-based academy as students collected their results.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in Spanish, where 89% of the students achieved a pass grade or higher; a phenomenal achievement for a subject many students find really challenging.

Mandy Crane, Principal at Outwood Academy Danum, said: “I’m so proud of our students and staff, many of whom have achieved absolutely fantastic results which will help them go on to fulfil their dreams. A good education gives you a choice in life, and many of our students have left now equipped to be able to choose the path that’s right for them.”

One of the standout student success stories was Rose Ng, who achieved four grade 9s, two grade 8s and two grade 7s. Rose particularly excelled in Arts, achieving the top grades in fine art, graphics and photography, as well as in a language.

Rose, who is planning on going to a local college, was very pleased with her results, celebrating with other friends who also achieved highly.

There were many other subject successes this year, with 70% of students getting a pass or better in English; a fantastic result given that many of the academy’s students have English as an additional language. Other highlights included hair and beauty, health and social and performing arts where the vast majority of students passed the course well.

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Congratulations to all our students receiving GCSE and BTEC results today. Your hard work and fantastic attitudes have paid off and today sees the culmination of your five years at secondary school.

“Working together is something that we pride ourselves on at Outwood. We are a Family of Schools and it is an absolute privilege to be able to celebrate with students, their families and staff today. By working together, we can achieve great things.

“Exciting futures await our young people who have demonstrated great resilience and determination over the last few years. I send you all my best wishes for your future and I am incredibly proud of you all.”

TRINITY ACADEMY

Students breathed a collective sigh of relief at Trinity Academy, in Thorne, after two challenging years came to an end with the opening of envelopes concealing their GCSE results.

Dozens of students turned out to collect their results in person, supported by family members and carers.

For Eliska Jasnikowska it was a chance to celebrate after she achieved a haul of top grades.

“I felt sick all morning so I’m happy it’s over,” she said. “All the news about grades made me feel even more nervous.”

Setting herself high standards, she added: “I’m a bit disappointed with English where I got two grade 8s, but I’m so glad about history because I got a 9.”

Eliska is staying on at Trinity Academy where she will study A Levels in English, psychology and religious studies and do an EPQ.

Lois Hamilton-Plumb celebrated being Trinity’s top student with eight grade 9s and three grade 8s.

“It was what I was hoping for but I didn’t really want to think about it,” she said. “I saw it on the news that 300,000 results would be lower grades than expected but I just hoped that all the work I put in would get me good grades.”

Lois’s tip for success was writing out flashcards, starting back in Year 10. “A teacher told me to it, so when it came to Year 11 I already had a lot of my revision ready, it was just a case of doing practice questions.”

Lois will be taking A Levels in maths, chemistry and biology with the aim of doing medicine at university. Trinity Academy is part of the Emmanuel Schools Foundation where the number of students gaining the A Level grades to study medicine was in double figures and one in five confirmed places at the top universities.

Gwenyth Taylor was also celebrating after the hours she put into her textiles GCSE resulted in a grade 9. She scored another 9 in religious studies as well as five grade 8s, three 7s and a grade 6.

She said: “I wanted to have no expectations because then you can’t be disappointed so I’m really pleased with the 9 in textiles.”

Gwenyth will continue her talent in textiles by studying it at A Level back at Trinity along with maths and geography.

Academy principal Victoria Gibson said: “We are proud of all our students who have worked really hard during difficult times and gained the extra marks required this year to achieve good results compared with the past three years.

“The vast majority will be staying with us in the sixth form, which is growing as more students realise the benefits of continuing their education at Trinity. Our students are in a relationship with us, they know us and we know them and their families exceptionally well and that’s incredibly important when you are aiming for success.”

ARMTHORPE ACADEMY

It’s GCSE results day, and Armthorpe Academy’s community has come together to celebrate their achievements.

The results received today are a testament to the hard work and commitment Doncaster students have shown during their time at secondary school, and will go on to help them shape their future choices, whether that’s further study, an apprenticeship or training in the workplace.

This year saw a normal exam season after the turbulent years of the pandemic, and challenges remain in schools across the country. In recognition of this, the exams regulator Ofqual asked exam boards to consider the impact the pandemic continues to have on students.

Staff at Armthorpe Academy, which is part of Consilium Academies, have gone over and above to support their Year 11 students, preparing them academically as well as emotionally to sit their exams.

Throughout the academic year staff, parents and students have worked tirelessly to prepare them for their GCSE examinations. All students in Year 11 have completed a six week resilience course with George Fouche, an inspirational speaker and former international rugby player. Students also had half-termly revision sessions, weekend boosters and a maths and English activity day in preparation for their examinations.

This support has enabled Armthorpe Academy students to secure some fantastic results this year, including:

Frankie Hughes has gained 8 GCSEs above a grade 7, including 9s in both English Language and Literature. Frankie is going on to study A levels at Hall Cross Sixth form.

Ben Ru has gained 7 GCSEs above a grade 7 and 9 above a grade 5, including in Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Ben is going on to study A levels at New College Doncaster.

Harvey Kocher has gained 5 GCSEs above a grade 7 including two 8s in English, a 7 in Maths and a 9 in Physics. Harvey is also going on to study at New College Doncaster.

Ariadna Crivoric has gained 9 GCSEs above a grade 6 including two 8s in English Language and Literature, an 8 in Art and Design and 7s in both Business and French. Ariadna is going on to study at New College Doncaster.

Sarah Hanquinioux, Deputy Headteacher at Armthorpe Academy said: “It has been a pleasure to see our students’ overcome the challenges that were created by the pandemic, they have grown both academically and as individuals whilst studying for their GCSEs. The school community is extremely proud of their resilience, attitudes and ambition for the future, and we are all excited to see their next steps and wish them all the very best for the future”.

Tracey Grennough, acting CEO at Consilium Academies, said: “I want to wish all our Armthorpe Academy Year 11 students a huge congratulations, not just for these exam results, but for all of their achievements throughout their time in secondary school. We are so proud of how they have conducted themselves, and the resilience they’ve shown during challenging times.

“I also want to say thank you to our staff, who have worked so hard to ensure students have the tools they need to achieve anything they choose to. I look forward to seeing what they do next.”

THE HAYFIELD SCHOOL

Hayfield assistant headteacher Ben Robertson said: “Congratulations to all our Year 11 students on your excellent GCSE results today.

"Your success is down to your hard work, talent and dedication.