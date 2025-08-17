Garden party boosts hospice funds in Doncaster

A dedicated fundraiser has raised a further £420 for Doncaster’s hospice – bringing the total raised to £11,202.

Roger Smith, of Bentley, started fundraising in 2016 after the death of his partner of ten years, Cheryl, who spent her last days being cared for at St John’s Hospice, Balby.

Roger, who owns local company Fencing 4 U, said: “The care and compassion Cheryl received was absolutely fantastic. I can’t thank or repay the entire St John’s team for what they did for Cheryl and me.”

Over the last nine years Roger has carried out a sponsored swim, garden parties, Northern Soul nights, raffles, tombolas and also supports the hospice in so many other ways.

Roger is pictured together with family and friends who support his fundraising events.

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Jenny Baynham said: “We are so grateful for every penny Roger has raised for our hospice. He is such a devoted fundraiser for St John’s and each year he raises amazing amounts for us. Every penny raised for the hospice goes into delivering the best care possible to our patients and their families, at a time when they really need care and support.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk