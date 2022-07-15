Gallery: RSPCA searching for loving home for these adorable Mastiff crosses and Staffy pups

4. Boo

Boo - Crossbreed - 12 weeks - Female Beautiful Boo came into our centre with her siblings after her previous owner was unable to cope. She is a timid girl who has lacked socialisation and training. She is ready to find her new home with a family that has the time to help her build her confidence in new surroundings. Boo's new owners would need to be at home for most of the time as she will need lots of reassurance to help her settle into her new environment. She would be able to live with children over the age of 10 but would need to be the only dog in the home.

Photo: RSPCA