Gallery: RSPCA searching for loving home for these adorable Mastiff crosses and Staffy pups

Each of these lovable puppies needs a pet-free home with children over the age of ten or 12 years old (depending on the individual dog).
A spokesman said: “We understand that it takes a special family, who have previous experience with larger breeds to make room for these dogs.
"If you think you know someone who is currently looking for a canine companion, share this story with them in hopes of pairing them with their perfect match.”
1. Sully
Sully - Crossbreed - 12 weeks - Male
Sully is a loving character and likes to snuggle down with his favourite people and watch the world go by. Sully is a timid boy who needs a family that will be home most of the time and understands it may take him a little while to settle in to his new home. Sully would benefit from training classes to teach him his basic commands, but most of all, he needs a dedicated owner that can help him build his confidence. He needs a home with someone who has experience with large breeds. The home needs to have no other dogs, but Sully could live with children over the age of 10.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Celia
Celia - Crossbreed - 12 weeks - Female
Cuddly Celia is the perfect snuggle buddy. She can be a little timid but soon comes round for a cuddle from her favourite humans. Just like her siblings Celia hasn't had the important training needed to teach her how to be the best puppy she can, so she will benefit from training classes. She can live in a home with children aged 10+ but would need to be the only pet in the home. Ceila would need a family that has experience owning larger breeds.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Marlin
Marlin - Crossbreed - 12 weeks - Male
Meet Marlin, an energetic puppy who loves to play. As Marlin is still young, he would benefit from puppy classes to help bring on his socialisation skills and general manners. He would need someone at home with him for most of the day until he grows and becomes comfortable in his new environment. Marlin would be best suited to a pet-free home with children over the age of 12.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Boo
Boo - Crossbreed - 12 weeks - Female
Beautiful Boo came into our centre with her siblings after her previous owner was unable to cope. She is a timid girl who has lacked socialisation and training. She is ready to find her new home with a family that has the time to help her build her confidence in new surroundings. Boo's new owners would need to be at home for most of the time as she will need lots of reassurance to help her settle into her new environment. She would be able to live with children over the age of 10 but would need to be the only dog in the home.
Photo: RSPCA