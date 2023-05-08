Gallery: Pictures of Doncaster folk celebrating King Charles III Coronation Day

4 . 345236227_243366131694561_4291242284807991696_n (1).jpg

South Yorkshire Police started the bank holiday King’s Coronation celebrations early. Officers visited Warmsworth Coronation coffee morning and Swallowdale Residential Coronation party to join the celebrations and speak to residents about any of their concerns ahead of the weekend. A spokesman said: "With the prospect of a busy weekend in store, we were asking people to consider if they need to contact us and, if they do, what the most appropriate way to do it is." Photo: .