Gallery: Pictures of Doncaster folk celebrating King Charles III Coronation Day

We asked our Facebook followers to send in their pictures from their King Charles III Coronation Day celebrations, and you didn’t let us down.
Here is what you were up to in Doncaster. Thank you to everyone who contributed, and we hope you had a great weekend.
Sarah Melia from Hexthorpe getting into the spirit of royal celebrations for the King send in by her carer Bev Pearman Photo: .
Frankie Paul, aged 5 , a pupil at Tranmoor Primary school Photo: .
Freddie Paul, aged 8, a pupil at Tranmoor Primary School Photo: .
South Yorkshire Police started the bank holiday King’s Coronation celebrations early.
Officers visited Warmsworth Coronation coffee morning and Swallowdale Residential Coronation party to join the celebrations and speak to residents about any of their concerns ahead of the weekend.
A spokesman said: "With the prospect of a busy weekend in store, we were asking people to consider if they need to contact us and, if they do, what the most appropriate way to do it is." Photo: .