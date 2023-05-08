News you can trust since 1925
Gallery: Pictures of Doncaster folk celebrating King Charles III Coronation Day

We asked our Facebook followers to send in their pictures from their King Charles III Coronation Day celebrations, and you didn’t let us down.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 8th May 2023, 13:56 BST

Here is what you were up to in Doncaster. Thank you to everyone who contributed, and we hope you had a great weekend.

Sarah Melia from Hexthorpe getting into the spirit of royal celebrations for the King send in by her carer Bev Pearman

Sarah Melia from Hexthorpe getting into the spirit of royal celebrations for the King send in by her carer Bev Pearman

Frankie Paul, aged 5 , a pupil at Tranmoor Primary school

Frankie Paul, aged 5 , a pupil at Tranmoor Primary school

Freddie Paul, aged 8, a pupil at Tranmoor Primary School

Freddie Paul, aged 8, a pupil at Tranmoor Primary School

South Yorkshire Police started the bank holiday King's Coronation celebrations early. Officers visited Warmsworth Coronation coffee morning and Swallowdale Residential Coronation party to join the celebrations and speak to residents about any of their concerns ahead of the weekend. A spokesman said: "With the prospect of a busy weekend in store, we were asking people to consider if they need to contact us and, if they do, what the most appropriate way to do it is."

