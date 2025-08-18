Gallery: Never seen before photos of 1970s Doncaster gala are unearthed

Amateur photographer Daniel Pemberton found the negatives in a pile of old photographic darkroom equipment – and when he developed them, he was amazed to find a collection of photos depicting the Bentley Gala of 1970.

He’s now shared the photos with the Doncaster Free Press in hope of finding out more about the event and the people pictured in the shots which show gala queens, a tug of war competition and even trapeze artists.

Said Daniel: “I use film cameras and I develop and darkroom print my efforts.

"A couple of years ago, I bought some old darkroom equipment from a seller in Doncaster and it ncluded some film developing tanks.

"It was all quite dirty so I set about cleaning it up. Whilst doing this, a set of negatives fell out of one of the tanks.

"I cleaned them up and found that they depicted the Bentley Pit gala of 1970.

"It’s a set of 22 images from the event.

“It would be great to identify and locate the people in them. I would love to reunite the images with either people in them or their family members if at all possible.”

He has no idea who the photographer behind the photos was, or who the people pictured are.

The photos show people having fun at the gala, which appears to have been held at the Bentley Colliery cricket ground at end of The Avenue.

The full collection of images can be found on Daniel’s Instagram @forgotten_film_archive or his website at https://forgottenfilmarchive.co.uk/1970-bentley-pit-gala/

1 . Bentley Gala 1970 A traction engine in full steam at Bentley Gala. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Bentley Gala 1970 The archive collection is from 55 years ago. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Bentley Gala 1970 Do you recognise any of the people in these pictures? Photo: National World Photo Sales