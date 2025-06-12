Gallery: Jeremy Clarkson's childhood Doncaster home goes on sale for £1.5 million

Rowland Bridge House in the historic market town of Tickhill features five bedrooms, three bathrooms, four reception rooms, and a 'large living kitchen'.

The 65-year-old lived there with his mum Shirley, who created the world's first 'plush' Paddington Bear, initially without permission from the character's creator, Michael Bond.

The home is located just a few miles away from the former Top Gear presenter's childhood school, the prestigious Hill House School.

The two-floor property, which features a walled south-facing garden and orangery, has waterside views over a large duck pond.

The 5,000 square-foot home has gone on the market with a guide price of £1,475,000.

The home comes complete with a range of Miele appliances and even includes an Aga cooker, as well as a laundry and utilities room.

It also includes a security system, integrated multimedia system, smart heating, and an outdoor kitchen.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with a detached roll-top bath, and a dressing room.

Other features of the house are a conservatory, a detached garage block with a workshop, a gardener's toilet and a self-contained office and gym.

Lister Haigh's Nick Talbot said: 'It's a magnificent family home in the highly sought after, historic and picturesque market town of Tickhill which is very popular due to its excellent range of independent shops, restaurants, and amenities, as well as offering easy access to the A1(M), M18 and M62.

'The property blends period features and charm with an excellent finish, which includes media and sound systems together with remote heating and security systems, which will all appeal to buyers looking for a standout family home.'

He added: 'Rowland Bridge House is full of history and during the 1970s it was the childhood home of motoring journalist and star of Clarkson's Farm, Jeremy Clarkson.

'It's also where he famously played with the world's first ever Paddington Bear, after his mother, Shirley Clarkson, started making the soft toys without consent.

'However, she was later granted licencing rights by Paddington's author, Michael Bond, to manufacture and export the bears throughout the world.”

It is thought the Clarkson family sold the home in 2016.

Martin Cramer bought the home for £1.2 million in August 2023. He revealed that he keeps a Paddington Bear plush in tribute to the TV presenter's mother, a tradition he believes all subsequent owners have done.

Mr Cramer said: 'We've got a little Paddington that we keep by the window in the kitchen. The previous owners had one and wanted to take it with them.

'I think one of my wife's sisters bought it when we moved in, she said "you've got to have a Paddington Bear".

'Life is a lot of nonsenses - it's one of those nonsenses that's quite nice and is a bit of a smile. People will say "why have you still got a Paddington Bear", even though ours is miniature.

'It relates to Shirley and her time here.'

Mr Cramer says residents of the Yorkshire town have told him stories about what the famous TV presenter - and his former Top Gear co-presenters - used to get up to.

He said: 'Some of the stories of mischiefs he got up to - I'm led to believe he was quite mischievous and a bit of a character, and a bit of a prankster - much like he is today with the farm program, I think the whole country's watching it.

'I think it's wrong for me to say, because it's all third party, apart from he was quite mischievous and he had some good times here.

'I believe he was even here when he was doing the Top Gear series, or his family were here.

'There was a party and I heard a story about when the generators went down, and between him and the other two they couldn't fix the damn thing.

'But again, a lot of fun and a lot of good mischief, as a lot of teenagers are.'

1 . Jeremy Clarkson's childhood Doncaster home up for sale Shirley Clarkson created the first Paddington Bear at the house. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Jeremy Clarkson's childhood Doncaster home up for sale Jeremy Clarkson's childhood Doncaster home is on the market. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Jeremy Clarkson's childhood Doncaster home up for sale The home enjoys glorious views across a duck pond. Photo: National World Photo Sales