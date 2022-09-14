News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Getting into the mood

Gallery: Doncaster care home goes all tropical with Hawaiian garden party

It’s all went a bit tropical at The Royal Care Home in Rossington this summer – despite the rain.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 1:29 pm

The village care home held an Hawaiian party with catering from the Tattooed Goose, music from Jonny Evens, and a display from the dance group Reach for the Stars.

Lorna Palmer, activities coordinator, said: “We had stalls, a raffle and games and lots of fun and raised an amazing £428.

"Massive thanks to Ever Ready Concrete and Screed for sponsoring the party and paying for the food and entertainment and thanks to everyone who came and supported us.

“The photos were taken by Markophoto Photography who gave his time to capture the magic of the day.”

1. Fundraiser

Setting up his stall

Photo: Sub

Photo Sales

2. Party time

Rain didn't stop play

Photo: Sub

Photo Sales

3. Browsing

One of the fundraising stalls

Photo: Sub

Photo Sales

4. Grow your own

Plenty to browse and buy

Photo: Sub

Photo Sales
DoncasterRossington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3