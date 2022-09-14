Gallery: Doncaster care home goes all tropical with Hawaiian garden party

The village care home held an Hawaiian party with catering from the Tattooed Goose, music from Jonny Evens, and a display from the dance group Reach for the Stars.

Lorna Palmer, activities coordinator, said: “We had stalls, a raffle and games and lots of fun and raised an amazing £428.

"Massive thanks to Ever Ready Concrete and Screed for sponsoring the party and paying for the food and entertainment and thanks to everyone who came and supported us.

“The photos were taken by Markophoto Photography who gave his time to capture the magic of the day.”

1. Fundraiser Setting up his stall Photo: Sub Photo Sales

2. Party time Rain didn't stop play Photo: Sub Photo Sales

3. Browsing One of the fundraising stalls Photo: Sub Photo Sales

4. Grow your own Plenty to browse and buy Photo: Sub Photo Sales