Funeral to take place of popular former Doncaster swimming club instructor

The funeral of a popular teacher at a Doncaster swimming club is set to take place.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 07:56 GMT
Dot McPhearson, who was known as Auntie Dot, was a former teacher at Adwick Swimming Club for many years, teaching generations of youngsters how to swim.

An obituary said that Mrs McPhearson passed away peacefully after a long illness in China Cottege Care Home, Carcroft.

Formerly of Adwick-le-Street, she was 82 years old.

Mrs McPhearson was a teacher at Adwick Swimming Club.
The notice described her as the “beloved wife of the late Keith and also a much loved mum, grandma and a friend to many.

It added: "Dearly loved, Dot will be sadly missed.

The funeral service for Mrs McPhearson will take place on Thursday 4 January at St. Laurence's Church, Adwick-le-Street from 1.45pm.

It will be followed by a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 3.00pm, the obituary said.

All enquiries to Hickling’s Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster Tel; 01302 723229.

