Funeral to take place of popular former Doncaster swimming club instructor

The funeral of a popular teacher at a Doncaster swimming club is set to take place.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dot McPhearson, who was known as Auntie Dot, was a former teacher at Adwick Swimming Club for many years, teaching generations of youngsters how to swim.

An obituary said that Mrs McPhearson passed away peacefully after a long illness in China Cottege Care Home, Carcroft.

Formerly of Adwick-le-Street, she was 82 years old.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs McPhearson was a teacher at Adwick Swimming Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The notice described her as the “beloved wife of the late Keith and also a much loved mum, grandma and a friend to many.

It added: "Dearly loved, Dot will be sadly missed.

The funeral service for Mrs McPhearson will take place on Thursday 4 January at St. Laurence's Church, Adwick-le-Street from 1.45pm.

It will be followed by a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 3.00pm, the obituary said.