Funeral to take place of popular former Doncaster swimming club instructor
Dot McPhearson, who was known as Auntie Dot, was a former teacher at Adwick Swimming Club for many years, teaching generations of youngsters how to swim.
An obituary said that Mrs McPhearson passed away peacefully after a long illness in China Cottege Care Home, Carcroft.
Formerly of Adwick-le-Street, she was 82 years old.
The notice described her as the “beloved wife of the late Keith and also a much loved mum, grandma and a friend to many.
It added: "Dearly loved, Dot will be sadly missed.
The funeral service for Mrs McPhearson will take place on Thursday 4 January at St. Laurence's Church, Adwick-le-Street from 1.45pm.
It will be followed by a committal at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 3.00pm, the obituary said.
All enquiries to Hickling’s Funeral Service, 4-12 Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster Tel; 01302 723229.