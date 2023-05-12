Funeral to take place of popular former Doncaster pub landlady
The funeral of a former Doncaster pub landlady is due to take place.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th May 2023
Updated 12th May 2023, 10:25 BST
Margaret Byrne, who ran The Eagle and Child, Auckley in the early 2000s, passed away ‘unexpectedly’ in hospital, at the age of 76 on May 3.
Mrs Byrne, now Eldridge, ran the pub with her late husband Danny. An obituary described her as the “dearly loved wife of Derek and the late Danny.”
The funeral service will take place on May 19 at St Nicholas Church, Bawtry from 1pm, followed by interment at Bawtry Cemetery.