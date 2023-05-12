Margaret Byrne, who ran The Eagle and Child, Auckley in the early 2000s, passed away ‘unexpectedly’ in hospital, at the age of 76 on May 3.

Mrs Byrne, now Eldridge, ran the pub with her late husband Danny. An obituary described her as the “dearly loved wife of Derek and the late Danny.”

The funeral service will take place on May 19 at St Nicholas Church, Bawtry from 1pm, followed by interment at Bawtry Cemetery.