Funeral to take place of one of Doncaster's oldest residents after death at 102

Elsie Butler of Barnby Dun, passed away “peacefully” on January 14, an obituary notice said.

The funeral and commital service for the “dearly beloved wife of the late Raymond, loving mum of Enid and Graham and also a dear grandma” will take place at Barnby Dun Crematorium on Wednesday 31 January at 2pm.