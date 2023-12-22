News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Funeral to take place of ex-WW2 veteran and Doncaster Free Press employee

The funeral is set to take place of a World War Two RAF veteran and long serving former Doncaster Free Press employee.
By Darren Burke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 07:33 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 07:33 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Geoffrey Lawrence died on December 7 at the age of 97 after a brief illness, an obituary said.

It said Mr Lawrence had “joined his beloved wife Betty” and described him as father to Malcolm, Bryan, Christine and the late Alun, as well as grandfather to Anita, Simon, Michelle, Timothy and Tracy, as well as a great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Lawrence was a World War Two veteran of the Royal Air Force and also enjoyed a 35-year career as a former compositor and reader at the Doncaster Free Press.

Most Popular
Mr Lawrence worked at the Free Press for 35 years.Mr Lawrence worked at the Free Press for 35 years.
Mr Lawrence worked at the Free Press for 35 years.

The obituary added: “May your last flight be with the angels.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 4 January at noon followed by interment.

All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679.