Funeral to take place of ex-WW2 veteran and Doncaster Free Press employee

The funeral is set to take place of a World War Two RAF veteran and long serving former Doncaster Free Press employee.

Geoffrey Lawrence died on December 7 at the age of 97 after a brief illness, an obituary said.

It said Mr Lawrence had “joined his beloved wife Betty” and described him as father to Malcolm, Bryan, Christine and the late Alun, as well as grandfather to Anita, Simon, Michelle, Timothy and Tracy, as well as a great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.

Mr Lawrence was a World War Two veteran of the Royal Air Force and also enjoyed a 35-year career as a former compositor and reader at the Doncaster Free Press.

Mr Lawrence worked at the Free Press for 35 years.

The obituary added: “May your last flight be with the angels.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on Thursday 4 January at noon followed by interment.