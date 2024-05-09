Funeral to be held in Doncaster for 33-year-old who died when car hit tree
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mitchell Tulley, who lived in Hampshire, died when his red Fiat Punto crashed into a tree in the early hours of April 22 on the A3090 in Hursley.
An obituary for Mr Tulley described him as “the loving son of Graham and Carolyn, brother to Miles, brother-in-law to Katie, uncle to William and grandson to Phyllis.”It added: “Loved and missed by all his family and friends.”
Mr Tulley, from Crookhill, near Romsey and who died at the scene. was a "diamond that shines so bright in our lives", his family said in a tribute last month.
His parents said he would be "deeply missed by those whose lives he touched".
The tribute, released by Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, also said Mr Tulley had worked at IBM research and development laboratory in Hursley for the past 10 years.
"Mitchell’s childhood crossed many continents and cultures, growing up in the likes of Kitwe Zambia and Qatar in the Middle East," his parents continued.
"After returning to England to continue his education in his teenage years, Mitchell attended the University of Hull where he received a first-class degree in computer software engineering.
"His passion for life was his family, music, nature and the outdoors - regularly participating in walks with the local Romsey Rambler Group and runs around the local community."
The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, High Street, Arksey at 11:20am on May 15 followed by committal at Arksey Cemetery at 12pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.