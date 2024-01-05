Funeral takes place of Doncaster biker killed in Australia race track tragedy

Emotional tributes have been paid at the funeral of a Doncaster-born motorcycle enthusiast who was killed in a race track tragedy in Australia.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Christopher Fitzgerald, 46, suffered fatal injuries when his bike crashed at Perth Raceway in Western Australia on December 16.

His wife Tina Shoults described him as “the life and soul of the party” following the crash which send shockwaves through the local motorcycle racing community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Fitzgerald’s funeral took place in Australia yesterday as police continue to investigate the tragedy.

Motorcycle enthusiast Christopher Fitzgerald has been laid to race after a fatal crash at a race track in Australia.

The West Australian newspaper reported that emergency services were alerted to the crash about 10.15am but despite the efforts of paramedics and an on-site ambulance crew, Mr Fitzgerald’s life couldn’t be saved.

Mr Fitzgerald’s wife, Tina, said her husband “died doing something he loved”.

She told the newspaper: “I still think he‘s just going to come back. I just want the day to start over and it to all be OK.

“We are still in shock and grieving, he was amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He raced all his life and he was a very experienced rider, that’s why no one understands what happened.”

Mr Fitzgerald - who ran his own plumbing and gas-fitting business – had been with Tina for 26 years and the couple were married for seven years, migrating to Australia from Doncaster after meeting in a butcher’s shop.

He worked on Doncaster Market as well as at Cooplands and was a familiar face during his time in Doncaster.

“He never did anything wrong to anybody, he was nice to everyone . . . the life and soul of the party,” Ms Shoults said. “He’s a trickster a prankster, you name it, he’s that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day of the tragedy, Ms Shoults urged event staff to continue the day as that’s what her husband “would have wanted”.

“Chris would want the event to carry on,” she said. “They put him on the screen and said they will retire his number. He’d just want everyone to celebrate.”

The Motor Cycle Racing Club of Western Australia posted on Facebook: “Chris Fitzgerald raced with the club since 2019, and was a larger-than-life regular that kept those near him on their toes in case of being the focus of some wicked banter.

“He was someone that always wanted to give people the opportunity to get out and compete, whether it was helping them in the pits, or stepping up into another class to make sure there was a spot for the novices on the grid.

Family friend Kim Farr said: “He had an amazing send off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A huge character whose brothers and sister still live in Doncaster.

"An avid motorcycle rider who died doing what he loved.

“He rode with the number 29 so all the bikers had stickers or t-shirts with 29 and Fitzy on them – they all followed the funeral procession.”