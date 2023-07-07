News you can trust since 1925
Funeral set to take place of one of Doncaster's oldest residents after death at 102

The funeral is set to take place of one of Doncaster’s oldest residents following her death at the age of 102.
By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 16:32 BST
Hilda Morley has died at the age of 102.

Hilda Morley died on June 27, with her funeral service set to take place on July 12, her family have announced.

An obituary for Mrs Morley said: “Our dear mother Hilda Morley (Tilly) peacefully passed away on 27 June at 102 years.

“The beloved wife of the late Chris, a much loved mum of Ann, Jean, Brian and Chris, a wonderful grandma, great grandma and great great grandma.

“A well respected member of the community in Toll Bar.

The funeral service will take place at St. Philip and St. James Church, Victoria Road in Bentley at 12.30pm on July 12 followed by commital at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley at 1.40pm.

Floral tributes are welcome at the service.

Enquiries to Hickling’s Funeral Service,

4-12 Church Lane,

Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster

Tel: 01302 723229

