Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster's Vue cinema to stage free screening

Members of the public will be able to watch the whole of Monday’s ceremony live from London at the multiplex at Doncaster Lakeside.

A spokesman said: “We will be screening the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II live from 10am.

"Seats will be free of charge and our retail offering on this day will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase.

Doncaster's Vue Cinema will be screening the Queen's funeral.

"On this day we will not be showing our normal programme of films.”