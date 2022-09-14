Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster's Vue cinema to stage free screening
The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be screened live and for free, bosses at Doncaster’s Vue Cinema have announced.
Members of the public will be able to watch the whole of Monday’s ceremony live from London at the multiplex at Doncaster Lakeside.
A spokesman said: “We will be screening the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II live from 10am.
"Seats will be free of charge and our retail offering on this day will be limited to complimentary bottled water during the broadcast, with no other snacks or drinks available for purchase.
"On this day we will not be showing our normal programme of films.”
Monday’s service from Westminster Abbey is expected to be watched by millions of people around the globe, with thousands expected to line the streets of London for the funeral which will see royalty and numerous world leaders from across the globe attend to pay their respects.