Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster's Savoy Cinema to screen service

It is the second cinema chain to announce a screening of Monday’s service live from London after Vue announced it would also be showing the ceremony from Westminster Abbey.

A spokesman for the cinema, which is situated in Sir Nigel Gresley Square, said: “We will be screening the funeral of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, live from 10:30am on Monday 19 September.

"Seats will be free of charge and we will be offering complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits to all guests.

The Savoy cinema will be screening the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

"The cinema will be closed for the rest of the day, our regular programme will resume on Tuesday 20 September.

"Seating is limited and therefore we do recommend pre booking on our website.”