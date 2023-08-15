News you can trust since 1925
Funeral of popular former Doncaster school teacher set to take place

The funeral will be held next week for a former Doncaster teacher.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 10:01 BST

Brian Hutchinson, who died on July 31 at the aged of 87, was a maths teacher at Mexborough Grammar School.

An obituary described him as “loving brother of Margaret and the late David, dear brother in law of Gay and the late Brian Massey and a much loved uncle.”

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter in Chains from 11.30am on August 21 followed by burial at Rose Hill.

