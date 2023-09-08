Funeral of 'much loved' former Doncaster headteacher to take place after death at 85
The funeral of a ‘much loved’ former Doncaster headteacher will take place this week following her death at the age of 85.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Jean Davies, the former head of Tickhill and Rossington first schools, died on August 27 at Liberty House Care Home, an obituary said.
It said: “Jean was a much loved sister of Ian and sister in law of Val, aunt of Helen and Emily and a friend to many.”
The funeral will take place on 14 September at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.