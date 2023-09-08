News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Funeral of 'much loved' former Doncaster headteacher to take place after death at 85

The funeral of a ‘much loved’ former Doncaster headteacher will take place this week following her death at the age of 85.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 10:35 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jean Davies, the former head of Tickhill and Rossington first schools, died on August 27 at Liberty House Care Home, an obituary said.

It said: “Jean was a much loved sister of Ian and sister in law of Val, aunt of Helen and Emily and a friend to many.”

The funeral will take place on 14 September at Rose Hill Crematorium at 1pm.

Related topics:DoncasterRossingtonTickhill