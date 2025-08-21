Funeral of "much loved" Doncaster teacher set to take place
The funeral of a “much loved” former Doncaster teacher is to take place next month.
Joyce Gubbins, formerly of Wolverhampton and who was a mathematics teacher at Armthorpe Academy, died on August 7 at the age of 80, an obituary said.
It said Mrs Gubbins “passed away peacefully” and described her as the much loved daughter of the late Joe and Irene Gubbins.
The funeral service will take place at Bessacarr Evangelical Church on September 4 at 3.45pm.
Donations to Doncaster Deaf Trust.