Funeral of long serving Doncaster trade unionist and Labour Party stalwart to take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ted Moffat, who was 88, died on February 11, an obituary said.It added: “The much-loved father of David and Lindsay and a proud grandfather, Ted had been married to the late Joan for over 50 years.

"Ted was a keen trade unionist and an active member of the Labour Party.

"He had many interests and friends both old and new.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ted Moffat was a keen Labour Party member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ted took pride in helping people, he did so with care and cheerfulness that was appreciated by many. He will be missed.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 14 March at 3:40pm followed by a reception at the Regent Hotel in South Parade.