Funeral of long serving Doncaster trade unionist and Labour Party stalwart to take place

The funeral of a stalwart Doncaster trade unionist and Labour Party stalwart is to take place.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Mar 2024, 16:36 GMT
Ted Moffat, who was 88, died on February 11, an obituary said.It added: “The much-loved father of David and Lindsay and a proud grandfather, Ted had been married to the late Joan for over 50 years.

"Ted was a keen trade unionist and an active member of the Labour Party.

"He had many interests and friends both old and new.

Ted Moffat was a keen Labour Party member.
"Ted took pride in helping people, he did so with care and cheerfulness that was appreciated by many. He will be missed.”

The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 14 March at 3:40pm followed by a reception at the Regent Hotel in South Parade.

Donations can be made to a local scout group in lieu of flowers with a donation box available at the service, the family announced.

