Funeral of Doncaster's John Raymond Holt - former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire
The passing of Doncaster's John Raymond Holt, the former Vice Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, was announced on May 31 and his funeral is due to take place this week.
The news of the death came from Professor Dame Hilary A Chapman DBE RN, HM Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire, who said: “He will be sorely missed. Details of the funeral arrangements will follow in due course.
“Our thoughts are with Lynn and family.”
The funeral is to take place at Doncaster Minster on Friday, June 16, at noon.