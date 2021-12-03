Funeral of Doncaster Rovers legend Laurie Sheffield due to take place today

Family, friends and fans are expected to pay their respects to the goalscoring star who died last month at the age of 82.

The service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium from 2.20pm.

Following his death, Rovers supporters paid tribute with a minute’s applause before the 0-0 draw with Lincoln City at the Keepmoat Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster Rovers legend Laurie Sheffield will be laid to rest today.

Regarded as one of the club’s greatest and most prolific strikers, Sheffield helped Rovers to the Division Four Championship in the 1965-66 season.

Born in Swansea, he had spells with Bristol Rovers and Barry Town before launching his League career with Newport County.

In three seasons with Newport County he scored 44 League goals in 91 games in a struggling side.

This record prompted Rovers manager Bill Leivers to sign him in the summer of 1965.

Laurie was an instant hit, scoring twice on his debut.

He formed a devastating partnership with the veteran Alick Jeffrey, Laurie contributing 28 of the 50 League goals the pair scored between them. Their goals helped Rovers secure the Fourth Division title, their first promotion in 16 years.

After contributing seven goals in the first 15 League games in Division Three, Laurie was controversially sold to Norwich City in November 1966 for £12,000.

He marked his Norwich debut with a hat-trick against Derby County and subsequently moved on to Rotherham United, Oldham Athletic and Luton Town, where he continued to be a prolific scorer.

In October 1969 he returned to Rovers, scoring on his return appearance, a 3-1 win at Walsall. However, he was not a great success and at the end of the season he moved on to Peterborough United, where he ended his career.

In total, he scored 49 goals in 85 appearances for Doncaster.

Laurie made his home in Doncaster after hanging up his boots and was a regular visitor to Belle Vue and the Keepmoat Stadium.