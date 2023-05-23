Funeral of 'beloved' and popular former Doncaster pub landlady set to take place
The funeral of a ‘beloved’ Doncaster pub landlady is set to take place.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 13:39 BST
Norma Harding, who ran The Winning Post in Balby, passed away at the age of 77 on April 27.
An obituary described her as “a beloved wife to Brian, a loving mum to Wayne, Melvin, Scott and Jon Paul, and also a dear nanan and great nanan.”
“Norma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.”
The funeral will take place at Memoria Crematorium on May 24 at noon.