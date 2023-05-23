Funeral of 'beloved' and popular former Doncaster pub landlady set to take place

Norma Harding, who ran The Winning Post in Balby, passed away at the age of 77 on April 27.

An obituary described her as “a beloved wife to Brian, a loving mum to Wayne, Melvin, Scott and Jon Paul, and also a dear nanan and great nanan.”

“Norma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

The Winning Post at Balby.