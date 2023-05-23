News you can trust since 1925
Funeral of 'beloved' and popular former Doncaster pub landlady set to take place

The funeral of a ‘beloved’ Doncaster pub landlady is set to take place.
By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Norma Harding, who ran The Winning Post in Balby, passed away at the age of 77 on April 27.

An obituary described her as “a beloved wife to Brian, a loving mum to Wayne, Melvin, Scott and Jon Paul, and also a dear nanan and great nanan.”

“Norma will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.”

The Winning Post at Balby.The Winning Post at Balby.
The funeral will take place at Memoria Crematorium on May 24 at noon.

