Funeral details announced for vicar who served Doncaster parish for 50 years
The Rev Reg Davies served as vicar at All Saints Parish Church in Denaby from 1969 before retiring in 2020.
He died in June at the age of 91.
On 3 July from 4pm, the Rev Davies will be recieved into the church’s Miner's Memorial Chapel for a private family only short service.
Then on Thursday 24 July at 12.15pm, a public funeral service will be held followed by burial at Denaby Cemetery.
Following the burial there will be refreshments at All Saints Church Hall.
In September 2019, parishoners celebrated his Golden Jubilee with a Holy Communion service and a dedication said: “We acknowledge your commitment and dedication to the people of Denaby Main, Old Denaby and Conisbrough through your ministry and in particular your support for the priests, sisters and parishioners of St Alban's Parish during the past fifty years.”
