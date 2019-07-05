Funeral details announced for Mexborough man 'through and through', 95, who lived entire life in town
The funeral details have been announced for a keen Mexborough history buff who lived his entire life in the town and has died at the age of 95.
Charles Shaw, known as Charlie, was a long standing member of Mexborough and District Heritage Society and a keen collector of photos and information about the town he was born and lived in throughout his life.
Also a keen gardener who grew fruit, vegetables and flowers, Mr Shaw died last month.
An obituary from children Judy and Andy said: “Our beloved dad, passed away at the age of 95 on 25 June 2019.
“He was a great character who will be fondly remembered by all who knew him. A Mexborough man through and through.”
Any donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received by the Mexborough and District Heritage Society of which he was a long standing and enthusiastic member.
It added: “We very much hope to see you at his funeral, finishing with a selection of dad’s favourite snacks back at his house.”
Mr Shaw was formerly a transport manager for the South Yorkshire Times and in his later years, worked as a handyman and carpenter at the former offices of the Doncaster Free Press in Sunny Bar.
Last year, daughter Judy O’Brien entered him into a competition to win a garden makeover after ill health had left him unable to attend to his beloved patch.
She said: “He was once a keen gardener and grew flowers, fruit trees and vegetables. He had two greenhouse full of tomatoes, grapes and other fruits.”
The funeral will take place on July 15 from 11am at St John The Baptist, Church Street, Mexborough followed by committal at Mexborough Cemetery at noon.