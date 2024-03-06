Funeral details announced for Doncaster plumber, 42, as charity cash rolls in

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kris Sale, who ran city-based SOS Plumbing and Heating Solutions, died on February 21.

Since his death, funds have been pouring in for nationwide men’s support organisation Andy’s Man Club. You can donate to the appeal HERE

An obituary described Mr Sale as “the dearly loved son of Jacqui and the late Richard, dear brother of Laura and Stephen, also, a much loved dad and uncle.”

The funeral will take place at Barnby Dun Crematorium, Armthorpe Lane on March 12 from 3pm.

As well as running his own business, Mr Sale was also involved with Warriors of Warmth, a nationwide network of volunteers donating their trade to help charities across the UK in fighting fuel poverty.

A spokesman said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Kris’s family.

“True gentleman, kind and proud to call him mate – this next project’s for you buddy

“RIP from all WoW team.”

Another friend wrote: “RIP Kris, a lovely guy – sleep tight.”

Another posted “rest easy brother,” while another friend wrote: “Rest in peace Kris. Thoughts and prayers with the kids and the rest of your family.”

Another added: “One of life’s true gentlemen. I hope you have now found peace, fly high with the angels big man.”