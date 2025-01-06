Funeral details announced for Doncaster heavyweight boxing champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scores of mourners are expected at the funeral of a former Doncaster heavyweight boxing champion following his shock death at the age of 69 last month.

Fighter Neil Malpass, who was described as a “true legend” in tributes, died at his home on December 12.

He once defeated Tyson Fury’s dad John in the ring and fought between 1977 and 1990, winning the Central Area Heavyweight title in 1978 and 1989.

The funeral service will take place on January 13, undertakers Infinity Funerals has announced.

In a tribute, a spokesperson said: “Dear father to his children and a loved grandad to his grandchildren and a former English heavyweight champion boxer, Neil was a friend to many and a beloved figure in the boxing community.”

The cortège will leave from 29 Tom Wood Ash Lane in Upton and the service will take place at Hooton Pagnell Church at 10:30am followed by committal at Rose Hill Cemetery Doncaster.

Donations to Cancer Research UK are welcomed in memory of Neil, with a collection box available at the exit of the church.

It added: “The family would like to warmly invite all those who knew Neil for refreshments at the Empire Working Men’s Club in Moorthorpe after the service.

“Please feel free to leave messages of love and support for those closest to Neil during this difficult time.”

In 1989, he won the Central Area Heavyweight title when he defeated John Fury – father of two-time heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, as well as reality television personality and professional fighter Tommy Fury – in a bruising encounter at Brodsworth Miners’ Welfare Club.

It was Fury’s one title fight – and Malpass won on points in a ten round contest.

Doncaster Martial Arts Centre in Baxter Avenue, Wheatley, where Mr Malpass was later a trainer and coach led the tributes.

Last month, a spokesperson said: “It's such sad news that Neil Malpass, a close friend and trainer at the gym passed away.

“He has coached so many over the years and was a true legend of the sport.”

“He has been with DMAC since the beginning and coached hundreds over the years on these mats. He has been an amazing coach and mentor for the younger generation and will be truly missed.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends.

“RIP Neil”

Beginning his career in 1977, the 6ft 4in South Elmsall-born fighter tasted defeat in his debut bout, but then enjoyed a string of ten straight wins, fighting at venues such as the Royal Albert Hall, the Wembley Empire Pool, later Wembley Arena.

He won the vacant Central Area Heavyweight title versus Peter Freeman in 1978 and then retained it against Paul Sykes in the same year.

During his 48 bout career, which came to an end in 1990, he enjoyed 28 wins, with 18 knockouts and 19 defeats.

His fights were even featured on Saturday afternoon ITV sports show World Of Sport during the late 70s and early 1980s.

Another friend described him as “one in a million” and wrote: “RIP the most amazing bloke. Learnt me everything I know and made me the person I am today. You will be missed so much.”

Dominic Gibbs, boss of Doncaster fighting promoters Caged Steel said: “Such sad news to learn of the passing of a Donny legend, warrior and top bloke. Neil will be sadly missed. Thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace big man.”

Author Jamie Boyle shared: “Really sad news that Neil Malpass has sadly passed – he was one of the very first people I ever interviewed when I started writing.

"RIP Neil Malpass, you will be missed.”

Another pal posted: “What a legend he was. He had the best jab I’ve ever felt. And even though he was light for a heavweight, he could knock people out for fun.”

According to Doncaster Martial Arts Centre, Mr Malpass had an unusual entry in the Guinness Book of Records – as the only boxer to knock an opponent “clean over” the top rope of a boxing ring.