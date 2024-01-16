Funeral details announced after death of Doncaster trade union stalwart

The funeral details have been announced following the death of a Doncaster trade union stalwart have been announced.

Doncaster and District Trades Council secretary Les Watson died on December 23.

A spokesman fo DDTC said: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform of the passing of our secretary Les Watson.

“Les was a committed trade unionist and an active member of his branch, Communication Workers’ Union South Yorkshire where he was financial secretary.

Les Watson was a staunch Doncaster trade unionist.

“He was involved with Doncaster TUC for at least 30 years. He will be badly missed and his knowledge irreplaceable.”

A spokesman for the Post Office Engineering Union, later the National Communications Union said Mr Watson had died after a short illness and added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”