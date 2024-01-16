News you can trust since 1925
Funeral details announced after death of Doncaster trade union stalwart

The funeral details have been announced following the death of a Doncaster trade union stalwart have been announced.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jan 2024, 16:40 GMT
Doncaster and District Trades Council secretary Les Watson died on December 23.

A spokesman fo DDTC said: “It is with great sadness that I have to inform of the passing of our secretary Les Watson.

“Les was a committed trade unionist and an active member of his branch, Communication Workers’ Union South Yorkshire where he was financial secretary.

Les Watson was a staunch Doncaster trade unionist.Les Watson was a staunch Doncaster trade unionist.
“He was involved with Doncaster TUC for at least 30 years. He will be badly missed and his knowledge irreplaceable.”

A spokesman for the Post Office Engineering Union, later the National Communications Union said Mr Watson had died after a short illness and added: “Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Les's funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on Friday, 26 January from 1.40 pm, followed by refreshments at the Lord Conyers Hotel, Conisbrough.

