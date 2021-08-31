Fundraising Yorkshire football walk to raise cash for bereavement suite at Doncaster hospital

Doncaster’s Rob Campbell will be among a group of players trekking 92 miles between the county’s football teams, aiming to raise £3,000 for the unit at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Rob plays for Sands United Doncaster, a team made up of dads who have lost their baby in hospital.

He said: “There's currently no facilities but fundraising has begun to change this.

The walk will take in all five of South Yorkshire's clubs plus West Yorkshire venues too.

"We are doing a 92 mile walk visiting Yorkshire football clubs from 1 – 4 September ending in Doncaster at Doncaster Rovers.”

The walk will start on Wednesday morning at 8.30am at Harrogate Town before taking in Leeds United, Bradford City, Huddersfield Town, Barnsley, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United before ending at Doncaster Rovers.

He said: “As a club we were approached by the bereavement midwife at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust to discuss their plans to install a bereavement suite at DRI for families going through babyloss.

"Currently if you go through this heartache in DRI, you are placed on the labour ward surrounded by labouring mothers and crying newborn babies. This is not what grieving parents need to be surrounded by.

“This is obviously something very close to our hearts, and we want to work closely with the hospital to help create a better environment for grieving parents to spend time with their little one.”