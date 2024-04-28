Fundraising racing fan drops into Doncaster in bid to visit all country's racecourses in 80 days

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham Arnold, a lifetime horse racing fanatic set off on the quest earlier this month to visit all 59 British racecourses on an actual race day - all in just 80 days.

And along the way, he’s been raising money for Dementia UK, a charity very close to his heart.

The Around The Courses challenge sees him walk each course before racing.

Graham Arnold dropped into Doncaster on his tour of all the country's racecourses for Dementia UK.

​Describing his visit to Town Moor, he said: “One of the longer ones. Lovely set up here.”

He began his challenge on April 7 at Exeter and has so far raised more than £4,000 and is set to complete his tour of the country on June 26.