Fundraising night for seriously ill Doncaster youngster awaiting lifesaving heart transplant

Mason Williamson is waiting for the correct donor for him to undergo essential heart transplant surgery with his family awaiting the call to hospital at any time.

And caring locals have rushed to his aid with a number of fundraising activities to help make memories for Mason and his family as he awaits the lifesaving call.

On November 20, Markham Main Officials Pit Club will be hosting a charity night from 7pm to raise money for the eight year old.

Mason Williamson is awaiting a heart transplant.

Mum Nicola said: “We found out at my 20 week scan that Mason had a condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“He has had numerous open heart surgeries and he had a pacemaker fitted in 2016.

"We were told in 2017 that he needed to have a transplant assessment but he was deemed too well to be listed and he had open heart surgery.

“But in October 2019, and then in September 2020, we were told Mason was now in advanced heart failure and he was to have another transplant assessment.

He had that in May 2021 and was then listed on the routine list.

She added: “It means we have to be within four hours of the hospital at all times while we wait for the lifesaving call that a heart has become available.”

Mason is waiting for the operation at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

She said: “We also have a bag packed at all times with us just in case.

“Mason has good and bad days.

"He tires really easily and before the summer holidays he was only managing half days at school.

"Both Mason’s dad and I have good and bad days as we wait for the call. It’s so hard to watch your child going through this and we just wish we could trade places with him.”

A post on the fundraising page reads: “Let's help him and his lovely family make memories whilst he's waiting for a new heart to come. He's a gorgeous boy with a fantastic sence of humour and always has a smile on his face.”