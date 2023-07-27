Fundraising music festival to be held in memory of Doncaster dad who took own life

Bands and performers will come together next month to celebrate the life of Andy McDonald – with cash being raised for suicide prevention charity Andy’s Man Club.

The AndyMacFest will take place at The School House in Arksey on August 27 – with organiser Hope McDonald, Andy’s daughter, hoping for a big turn out to celebrate his life.

She said: “Most of you who knew my dad will have known how much he loved a gig or festival.

A music festival is being held in memory of Andy McDonald who took his own life earlier this year.

"He loved to sit in a muddy field, pint in hand, listening to a band.

"We had bought him tickets for this year’s Askern Music Festival which obviously he did not get to attend.

"It was a very hard day for us all as my dad should have been there.”

Mr McDonald, 51, from Cusworth, took his own life on May 29 and his family and friends decided a music festival would be the best way to honour his memory.

Added Hope: “We’re looking for bands, sponsors and people wanting to provide vouchers or donations for raffles, with all proceeds going to Andy’s Man Club.

She added: “It’s going to be a great day and something my dad would have loved.”

Gates for the festival will open at 11am with a host of attractions including face painting and bouncy castles. Tickets for the event are still available.