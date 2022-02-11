Fundraising memorial club night to remember Doncaster DJ who took own life
A fundraising club night to honour a Doncaster DJ following his tragic death is to be held at the club he made home for more than two decades.
Steve Longley was a familiar face to clubbers at Doncaster Warehouse for a number of years, spinning tunes from behind the decks as one of the venue’s regular DJs.
However, Mr Longley took his life in the summer of 2020 because he was missing his friends and had fears for losing his home during the coronavirus lockdown.
Now fellow DJs and dance music lovers will come together to honour him later this year.
The Steve Longley Charity Fundraiser club night will be held at the venue in Marshgate on April 2 and will feature a string of top name DJs, playing sets between 6pm and 3am.
The night will be held on the day after what would have been his 48th birthday.
A spokesman said: “Please show your support and come down.
"All proceeds are going to mental health charity Mind.
"Huge thanks to all the DJ's that have given up their time to play for free and we have two huge secret guests performing that makes this the biggest line up Doncaster has seen since Carl Cox!”
There will be DJ sets from Rob Tissera, Lee Haslam, Andy M, Johnny Dangerous, Porter, Richie P, Rich B and Enarkai.
An inquest in October 2020 heard that Mr Longley, a computer inputter, died from a fall from a bridge near Conisbrough.
Tickets, priced at £15, are now on sale from Skiddle.
Whatever you’re going through, you can call Samaritans free any time on 116 123 or email [email protected]