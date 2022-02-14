Fundraising football match to be held for seriously ill Doncaster baby boy

Sidney Whittaker, who is just six months old, is currently undergoing tests and treatment at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

According to family friends, the tot is on a life support machine and fundraisers are keen to raise as much cash as possible for his family.

The charity match will be held from noon on Saturday on the Ivanhoe Playing Field next to the Lord Conyers Hotel in Conisbrough.

Funds are being raised for seriously ill Sidney Whittaker.

The youngster, from Denaby Main, will also see Conisbrough Castle lit up in blue on Sunday as a tribute.

The English Heritage landmark has agreed to light up the historic landmark as a tribute to Sidney as well as all other seriously ill children in Doncaster,