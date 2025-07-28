Fundraising fishermen support Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice

A group of 55 fundraising fishermen have raised £1,100 in their annual competition for Doncaster’s St John’s Hospice.

The Cefco Group Fishing Competition, which is arranged by Regional Sales Manager Paul Finney, was held this year on Friday 4 July at Lodge Farm Fisheries at Scooby Top in North Nottinghamshire. It’s held in support of NHS and Cancer Support units as well as CEF Cares.

Paul said: “We’ve been holding our fishing competitions for more than 13 years now.

“We started donating money to the hospice nine years ago in memory of Divisional Manager Mark Dunning’s father Ron, who spent a week there in 2016, and we’ve raised over £8,000 for the St John’s in that time.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan is pictured with Mark Dunning (centre) and Paul Finney (right) of Cefco.

Paul added: “Colleagues, friends, and family come from all over the UK, and as far afield as Wales to take part.

“We always have a great time and there’s lots of laughs despite the competition, and my dad ‘Pappa Finney’ is always plays a big part on the day!”

This year’s winner was Mark Fox with a catch weighing in at an incredible 170lb.

Mark said: “Well done and thank you to everyone. We’re really grateful to everyone for their support and for all the raffle prizes that help us raise funds throughout the day.

“This year Wera Tools sponsored the event by paying for the lake for the day as a contribution to the fundraising event.”

St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Tracey Gaughan said: “Thanks to Paul, Mark, and the Cefco team for their amazing ongoing support for our charity.

“We need to raise at least £500k every year to ensure our hospice continues to provide the best possible care and support to Doncaster patients and families, so events like these are vital in helping us to achieve this.”

St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) and is part of its Your Hearts and Minds charity.

For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.yourheartsandminds.org.uk