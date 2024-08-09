Fundraising beat goes on for Bentley businessman with Northern Soul event
Eight years ago Roger Smith started organising musical nights, then an annual garden party at his home, following the death of his partner Cheryl, who spent her last days being cared for at St John’s Hospice in Balby.
Roger, who owns local company Fencing 4 U, said: “These events are all about saying thank you to everyone at St John’s for the care they provided to Cheryl and to me, during her time there, and I’m delighted we’ve raised so much money over the years for such a worthy local charity.”
Roger’s fundraising total now stands at £10,782. He boosted his fundraising efforts this year by including a shed raffle and vinyl sales to the usual raffle and tombola on the day, while DJs Jerry Mitchell, Gary and Julie Wilton entertained more than 50 friends and family who attended the event.
Sadly, long standing supporter Glyn Holland was missing from the decks, after he passed away earlier in the year, and paying tribute to him, Roger said: “Glyn and Jerry have been with me from the beginning of my fundraising journey, so this event was also in memory of him.”
He added: “As always, I’ve been supported by a whole team of people, including Eileen Dixon and Julie Murray on the raffle and tombola, Belinda Barsby and Charlotte Bedford preparing food. I’d also like to say thanks to Moore’s Bakery for donating the bread buns, Paul Williams for the bouncy castle and to Community Bishop Paul Hinds for his support.”
St John’s Hospice Fundraiser Maureen Harwood said: “Thank you to Roger and everyone involved for their wonderful support, he has become a firm friend to us here and we are extremely grateful for everything he does for us.
“These events are hard work to organise, and it’s lovely to see friends and family coming together to support our hospice charity in this way.”
St John’s Hospice is run by Rotherham Doncaster & South Humber NHS Trust (RDaSH). For more information on how to support St John’s Hospice, please visit: www.stjohnshospicedoncaster.co.uk
