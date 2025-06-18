Fundraiser launched for two sisters who died during trek in Eryri national park

Kind-hearted Muhammad Wasiq Farooq has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the families of Hajira and Haleema Zahid after they were found dead in a national park.

The sisters lived in Maltby and were students at University of Chester.

Muhammad said: "My friend has recently lost his 2 young sisters, in a tragic accident. Our sisters had only came around 3 months prior, from Pakistan, to study and died whilst on a trek in Wales.

"This is a very difficult time for the family and the brother is currently in the UK is trying his best efforts to organise for the bodies to be taken back home to their mother in Pakistan."

Haleema Zahid died alongside her sister while they visited Eryri national park.

One of the sisters was reported to be in the pool on the Watkin Path, one of the main routes to the summit of Yr Wyddfa, Wales' tallest mountain. The second was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, over £7,000 has been raised.