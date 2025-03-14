Fundraiser cash at Tommy Robinson rally for rioter who died in Doncaster jail 'never donated'

A fundraiser at a Tommy Robinson rally for the family of a rioter who killed himself in a Doncaster prison is facing questions over claims buckets of cash were never donated to his grieving widow, according to reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Lynch, 61, took his own life while serving a 32-month sentence for violent disorder in HMP Moorland, Doncaster, last October.

The grandfather was jailed for shouting abuse at police outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in Manvers during nationwide riots last August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right wing political activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said he'd 'pay everything' for Mr Lynch's family after his death, and wore a t-shirt supporting him

Far right activist Tommy Robinson organised a collection to 'pay for everything' for Peter Lynch, who died in a Doncaster prison after being jailed over last summer's riot at a hotel housing asylum seeks - but it has been claimed cash was never donated, instead going to Robinson's children.

The 42-year-old, currently serving an 18-month sentence for contempt of court, led efforts to raise funds for Lynch, who left behind a wife and two children.

His media firm has now accepted the money was not given to Lynch's heartbroken widow, The Sun has reported.

The newspaper claims his grieving children refused to accept it, and the money was instead given to multi-millionaire Robinson's children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But fans of the far-right figure have demanded answers from his Urban Scoop media firm over whether the cash was ever offered to the family.

Robinson repeatedly used Lynch’s name to encourage fans to join a mass rally in London last October – but was arrested and remanded before the 50,000-person march, which went ahead in his absence.

In a social media clip published a day after Lynch’s death, Robinson said: “Peter Lynch was a British, hard-working man, who was taken off the streets for legal, lawful protest.”

Robinson, wearing an ‘I am Peter Lynch’ black T-shirt, went on: “Every single one of you upset about this man’s death, you have to get yourself to London.

“He’s a martyr for our country and a martyr for our cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you’re his family and you’re watching this, we will pay for his funeral. We will pay for everything.

“We want to remember him. I’ve seen him wearing a Tommy Robinson T-shirt.”

During the rally, watched by thousands online, Robinson’s friend and top associate Richard Inman told the crowd: “There's another hero, and he's not here today, and he won't be at any more demonstrations.

"One of us. Just an ordinary man. A grandfather, just like I am. A father, just like I am. And a patriot, just like I am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Peter Lynch should be here today, and he's not. Let's have a massive cheer for Peter Lynch.

"Before I forget, what we're going to do is pass buckets round the audience, and we're going to do a collection for Peter Lynch's family.

"And we're going to do a collection for Tommy Robinson's children."

Responding to questions online about where the money went, Urban Scoop made comments during a YouTube live stream.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company said: "Peter Lynch's family didn't want any monies collected at the rally.

"Monies collected at the rally were for his family and Tommy's kids.

"Peter's family didn't want it, so Tommy's kids had it all."

In another comment, they added: "The money went to Tommy's kids. No explanation required as everyone was told donations were going to them at the time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Urban Scoop went on: "We can't make Peter Lynch's family take money they don't want from us."

A source told The Sun: “Thousands were raised, and they said it would go to Peter Lynch’s family and Tommy’s kids.

“People filled a dozen buckets of cash at that rally – even pensioners with very little to give away, who genuinely believed they were doing a good thing for a bereaved family.

“There’s a serious fear among some followers that none of it has been offered to his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If that's happened, then making money off a dead man’s name, no matter what he did in life, is the lowest of the low.

“Even though he’s in prison, Tommy is still controlling everything.

“He gets his daily emails, his phone calls, and it would take one message for him to tell his associates to give the money to Peter Lynch.”

A member of the Lynch family told The Sun they could not comment on whether they had been offered any cash because of an "investigation".