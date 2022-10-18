Funding campaign as Doncaster food bank boss loses 'everything' in house fire

The Go Fund Me campaign has been set up by big hearted friends to help Kelly Walker and her family ‘get back on their feet’ after flames tore through the family home, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and destroying possessions.

Donations have already started to flood in for Kelly who runs local food bank organisation, Lifeline Against The Breadline.

£500 has already been raised after friend Stacey Murray started the appeal.

A funding campaign has been launched after Kelly lost everything in a house fire.

She said: “I have worked alongside Kelly now for a while.

"As you all know, Kelly does a lot for this community providing a food bank and a playgroup and so on and so forth.

"She is always seen to be helping others but now she needs our help.

"Unfortunately, Kelly has been in an horrific house fire where she has lost everything and I mean everything - and now she needs our help to rectify this.”

“If you can help, please please do, I know this would mean the absolute world to her.”

You can donate to the Go Fund Me fundraising page for Kelly and her family HERE

Lifeline Against The Breadline, a food bank which is based at Brodsworth Community Miners Welfare, helps people living in the Highfields, Woodlands, Bentley and Tollbar areas with food donations and parcels.