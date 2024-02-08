From Nigeria to Doncaster via Belfast for 36-year-old business analyst

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tosin Ojo, 36, was born and raised in Nigeria, but he lived in Belfast for 12 years before he made the move to a three-bedroom Hampton property in Harron Homes’ Doncaster development, Wyndthorpe Chase, in Dunsville.

When he received the promising offer for a senior analyst role in Doncaster, Tosin knew he had to move closer to the area as quickly as he could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Usually, such a rapid changeover would be impossible,” said Tosin. “But my brother contacted me and told me that he had reserved with Harron Homes before and that his move had been quick, easy, and stressless. So I decided to go ahead.

Tosin Ojo, 36, was born and raised in Nigeria, but he lived in Belfast for 12 years before he made the move to a three-bedroom home in Dunsville, Doncaster.

“I was actually still renting my Belfast place when I reserved with Harron. My work was so busy at the time that I had to have my brother review the new house on my behalf.

“Harron Homes is known for building homes of the highest specification, so once I had seen the floor plans and had looked at several of their other properties online, I knew this was my future home.”

Tosin finalised his rental contract in Belfast and then sent his car across the Irish Sea by ferry, which meant that the vehicle arrived in England even before he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m a proactive guy and I like approaching life without overthinking – I was working at the time, and I had lots going on, so I was grateful that Harron didn’t add any additional stress during the move process. They made me feel relaxed and supported every step of the way. I wouldn’t have been able to make a move in this way with another housebuilder!

“Once it was all completed, I was so surprised at how smooth and stress-free it had been that I called my brother in astonishment and said, ‘Is it that easy?!’”

He didn’t want an old house with multiple issues and costly energy bills, and he didn’t want to move to a house requiring copious amounts of refurbishment; he wanted to be able get set up right away in a comfortable property that felt like home.

Tosin’s three-bedroom Hampton, is one of many at Wyndthorpe Chase. A spacious, stylish property, the Hampton is perfect for families, but also for individuals like Tosin himself, who enjoys the space, but who has found the house just as suitable for entertaining his three children when they come to visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly,” said Tosin, “It looks like a mansion. My favourite part of the day is driving into the development and going past these gorgeous houses with green lawns and then pulling up to my own house and realising I live here – it feels like Hollywood sometimes!”

Dunsville, where Wyndthorpe Chase is situated, is surrounded by quiet, scenic countryside. But for all its rural tranquillity, it’s only five miles from Doncaster, one of the UK’s newest cities, which offers an abundance of both chain and independent shops, pubs, and restaurants to explore. Via the M8, M62 and A1, commuters also benefit from easy access to surrounding towns and cities, including Rotherham, Barnsley, Sheffield, Leeds, and York.

“I love going on weekend walks, or on a brief run on a weekday -- the surrounding area is perfect for that. There are great restaurants nearby too; in fact, there’s a brilliant Nigerian restaurant a short walk away, where I can get all my favourite childhood meals.”

When asked what advice he’d give to someone looking to get onto the property ladder, Tosin said: “Find a trusted developer like Harron, one that can work around your needs and figure out what you’re looking for. You want a housebuilder that’s helpful and reliable and diligent, and that knows what its customers want.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We have several examples of customers moving across lands and seas to settle down in a Harron Home, and we pride ourselves on our ability to make all moves as smooth and stressless as possible, however complex and whatever the distance.”